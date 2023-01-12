Belleville, Ont. man charged with assaulting hospital security guard

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Belleville man is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm after a recent trip to the hospital.

Police say that just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call at Belleville General Hospital.

Police found that security guards had detained the man after he allegedly assaulted one of them.

Tyler Collie, 26, was arrested and brought to the Belleville Police Service.

He is to appear in a Belleville courtroom next month.