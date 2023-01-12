Menu

Crime

Belleville, Ont. man charged with assaulting hospital security guard

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 9:48 am
Police in Belleville have charged a man with assault after he allegedly assaulted a hospital security guard. View image in full screen
Police in Belleville have charged a man with assault after he allegedly assaulted a hospital security guard. Global News

A Belleville man is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm after a recent trip to the hospital.

Police say that just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call at Belleville General Hospital.

Police found that security guards had detained the man after he allegedly assaulted one of them.

Tyler Collie, 26, was arrested and brought to the Belleville Police Service.

He is to appear in a Belleville courtroom next month.

