Belleville, Ont. man charged with assaulting hospital security guard

A Belleville man is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm after a recent trip to the hospital.
Police say that just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call at Belleville General Hospital.
Police found that security guards had detained the man after he allegedly assaulted one of them.
Tyler Collie, 26, was arrested and brought to the Belleville Police Service.
He is to appear in a Belleville courtroom next month.
