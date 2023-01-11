Menu

Crime

Outlaw biker gang expected in Gananoque, Ont. this Friday

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 10:10 am
Police in Ganaoque are expecting a gathering of the Outlaw biker bang over the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Ganaoque are expecting a gathering of the Outlaw biker bang over the weekend. Kraig Krause / Global News

The Gananoque Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police biker enforcement unit say they’re anticipating the presence of the notorious Outlaw biker gang in the town this Friday.

Police add Ontario motorcycle gangs are among criminal organizations whose wide array of criminal activities can cause harm and victimization in communities across Ontario.

“Gananoque Police are reminding citizens that these events have occurred in the Town over the last few years with minimal disruption and are asked to contact police if they require police assistance,” the police service said.

It adds that agencies have taken proper precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and visitors of the Town of Gananoque.

