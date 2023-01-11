Outlaw biker gang expected in Gananoque, Ont. this Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The Gananoque Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police biker enforcement unit say they’re anticipating the presence of the notorious Outlaw biker gang in the town this Friday.

Police add Ontario motorcycle gangs are among criminal organizations whose wide array of criminal activities can cause harm and victimization in communities across Ontario.

“Gananoque Police are reminding citizens that these events have occurred in the Town over the last few years with minimal disruption and are asked to contact police if they require police assistance,” the police service said.

It adds that agencies have taken proper precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and visitors of the Town of Gananoque.

Story continues below advertisement