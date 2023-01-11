Okanagan charity hosts free online course to improve financial literacy

This year is full of possibilities and 2023 could be the year you tackle your finances and create a new relationship with money. A free online course could give you the tools to take control of your banking.

Launch Okanagan, a local charity has been helping people build financial stability for a decade through a variety of programs to help people better understand money management, personal finances and how to save dollars.

Executive director of Launch Okanagan Jennifer Robins has been hosting free online courses to boost financial literacy in the valley since 2020. Robin is now preparing to host another ‘Dollars and Sense’ program, that is held in partnership with Crowe MacKay LLP Accounting Services.

“I think in general people are looking for ways to get better with their money, but we really feel right now with the increased cost of living the inflationary pressures,” said Robins.

The free eight-week course comes at a time when Canadians are facing financial pressures. FP Canada states that 38 per cent of Canadians say “money is their biggest concern, outranking personal health, work and relationships.”

The course covers budgeting, saving, investing, credit and debit management, consumerism and your relationship with your money.

“Often times we feel like things are out of control and that can hold us back from learning more and making changes but once you start gaining control of your financial situation, even if you don’t like where you are today, you can start taking tiny steps, it doesn’t have to be big major changes, all those little stops are going to really add up over time,” said Robins.

The online course is anonymous and starts on Jan. 24 and continues every Tuesday evening for eight weeks. For more information about the course and how to register visit www.launchmyfuture.ca