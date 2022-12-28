Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Air passenger rights, forced financing and more: Top Consumer Matters stories of 2022

By Anne Drewa & Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 11:00 am
Ori Wolk said this is the condition his suitcase arrived in when he landed in Ottawa. He contacted Air Canada but they wouldn't help, so he reached out to Consumer Matters. View image in full screen
Ori Wolk said this is the condition his suitcase arrived in when he landed in Ottawa. He contacted Air Canada but they wouldn't help, so he reached out to Consumer Matters. Ori Wolk

Consumers all over B.C. have turned to consumer reporter Anne Drewa this year for help getting money back, among other things.

Consumer Matters has been hard at work fighting for British Columbians’ rights and holding businesses and officials to account.

In October, an Air Canada passenger contacted Consumer Matters to deal with their luggage nightmare.

Read more: Air Canada passenger’s bag arrives destroyed. A nightmare followed

After a long overseas trip, Ori Wolk’s travel bag arrived completely destroyed. But even though he filled out all the paperwork to file his claim and had all the necessary documentation, he said Air Canada refused to properly compensate him.

In fact, Wolk said the airline told him it was case closed. That’s when Consumer Matters stepped in to help.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Fight for damaged bag compensation'
Consumer Matters: Fight for damaged bag compensation

There was plenty of turbulence this year around air passenger rights and compensation.

In February, B.C. resident Linda Romaniuk was initially denied a refund for her WestJet Vacations package when the airline cancelled her trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She even filed a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency hoping to get some action.

Read more: WestJet Vacations customer endures long battle getting refund after COVID cancellation

Instead, she ended up even more frustrated.

Click to play video: 'Unsatisfied WestJet customer turns to Consumer Matters for help getting a refund'
Unsatisfied WestJet customer turns to Consumer Matters for help getting a refund

In April, B.C. resident Andrea Caplan was also excited to get a refund cheque thanks to Consumer Matters.

Story continues below advertisement

When Caplan reached out for help she had been hit with a $400 smoking fee for a car rental – she is a non-smoker.

Read more: Non-smoker hit with $400 smoking fee from car rental company

She said she even received the “all clear” from the car rental agent when she returned the vehicle. So she was shocked to get a bill.

Click to play video: 'B.C. non-smoker hit with smoking fee in car rental nightmare'
B.C. non-smoker hit with smoking fee in car rental nightmare

Fraudsters were also hard at work in 2022 targeting unsuspecting victims.

Trending Now
Trending Now

A Surrey business owner thought he did everything right when he received a bank draft for some merchandise and had the financial institution check the draft before he completed the sale.

Read more: How a B.C. business owner lost over $12,000 despite having bank check authenticity of bank draft

Story continues below advertisement

Despite his due diligence, he became the victim of fraud and said he wasn’t getting much cooperation from the bank.

But with the help of Consumer Matters, he got thousands of dollars back.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Fraudulent bank draft warning'
Consumer Matters: Fraudulent bank draft warning

Ongoing global supply chain issues continued to impact vehicle inventory in 2022.

While it’s easing, it’s not stopping some consumers from getting in line and ordering their dream vehicle.

But what happens when you place an order and the price increases while you wait? Is there price protection?

Read more: B.C. couple puts deposit on electric truck only to learn it would be $10,700 more when it arrives

One B.C. couple found themselves in this exact situation when they put a deposit down for a new Ford electric truck.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Battle for price protection'
Consumer Matters: Battle for price protection

What happens if you finally found the perfect car, only to be forced into financing?

It’s a practice many argue is deceptive and apparently getting worse due to supply chain pressures.

Read more: ‘Greed has taken over’: Why forced financing has some consumers driving away from buying a vehicle

Bryan Balmer and Dan West wanted to pay cash for a vehicle. But when they sat down with the dealership hoping to make a deal, the joy of getting behind a new set of wheels quickly turned into disappointment.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Customers drive away from forced auto financing'
Consumer Matters: Customers drive away from forced auto financing

A Prince George woman who purchased tickets for a Vancouver Canucks game along with the extra insurance said she didn’t get the resolution she thought she’d get from the insurance provider.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year’s historic floods made it impossible for her and her family to attend the game.

Read more: $240M spent so far repairing B.C.’s flood damaged highways, permanent work to top $1B

After Consumer Matters shared Irene Warren’s story, many sympathized with her situation, including a former Vancouver Canuck.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Insurance doesn’t cover Canucks fan who missed game due to flooding'
Consumer Matters: Insurance doesn’t cover Canucks fan who missed game due to flooding

Got a story for Anne Drewa? Email consumermatters@globalnews.ca

Consumer MattersAnne DrewaYear in ReviewConsumer Matters Global BCGlobal BC Consumer MattersTop consumer storiesConsumer storiesConsumer year in review 2022Top BC consumer stories
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers