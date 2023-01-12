Read in full: The internal Ford government docs that admit impact of Bill 124

A Ministry of Health presentation prepared for Sylvia Jones admitted that Bill 124 was affecting retention of health-care workers in Ontario.
The document was obtained by Global News through a freedom of information request. It was contained inside a transition binder prepared for Jones when she took office in 2022.
The binder is designed to inform an incoming cabinet minister of the inner workings of the ministry, decision-making frameworks and key issues the politician may be expected to handle.
One portion that dealt with “retention issues” in the health-care system stated that “concerns about wage disparity via Bill 124” were a contributing factor, along with wage disparities.
It also included insight suggesting nurses in Ontario were avoiding taking roles at the heart of the health-care crisis.
“Attrition is around five per cent per year and has not increased,” the internal document reads. “Nurses are not leaving the profession but are leaving front-line positions.”
Global News is releasing the full document, which can be read below.
