Read in full: The internal Ford government docs that admit impact of Bill 124

Send this page to someone via email

A Ministry of Health presentation prepared for Sylvia Jones admitted that Bill 124 was affecting retention of health-care workers in Ontario.

The document was obtained by Global News through a freedom of information request. It was contained inside a transition binder prepared for Jones when she took office in 2022.

The binder is designed to inform an incoming cabinet minister of the inner workings of the ministry, decision-making frameworks and key issues the politician may be expected to handle.

One portion that dealt with “retention issues” in the health-care system stated that “concerns about wage disparity via Bill 124” were a contributing factor, along with wage disparities.

It also included insight suggesting nurses in Ontario were avoiding taking roles at the heart of the health-care crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

“Attrition is around five per cent per year and has not increased,” the internal document reads. “Nurses are not leaving the profession but are leaving front-line positions.”

Global News is releasing the full document, which can be read below.