Health

Read in full: The internal Ford government docs that admit impact of Bill 124

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 6:00 am
Internal Ford government document admits impact of Bill 124
WATCH ABOVE: Internal Ford government documents obtained by Global News make a striking admission about Bill 124. A briefing binder given to health minister Sylvia Jones when she took over her portfolio in June acknowledges concerns about wage disparity via Bill 124 played a contributing role in the retention of nurses. Global News’ Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports.

A Ministry of Health presentation prepared for Sylvia Jones admitted that Bill 124 was affecting retention of health-care workers in Ontario.

The document was obtained by Global News through a freedom of information request. It was contained inside a transition binder prepared for Jones when she took office in 2022.

The binder is designed to inform an incoming cabinet minister of the inner workings of the ministry, decision-making frameworks and key issues the politician may be expected to handle.

Read more: Ford government documents admit low wages, Bill 124 worsening health staffing issues

Read next: U.S. nixes gas stove ban despite studies showing health risks, dangers

One portion that dealt with “retention issues” in the health-care system stated that “concerns about wage disparity via Bill 124” were a contributing factor, along with wage disparities.

It also included insight suggesting nurses in Ontario were avoiding taking roles at the heart of the health-care crisis.

“Attrition is around five per cent per year and has not increased,” the internal document reads. “Nurses are not leaving the profession but are leaving front-line positions.”

Global News is releasing the full document, which can be read below.

OntarioOntario politicsMinistry Of HealthOntario health careSylvia JonesOntario nursesBill 124Ontario nurseBill 124 staffingNurses In OntarioBill 124 documents
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

