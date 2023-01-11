Menu

Crime

Man accused of bringing gun into Vancouver pub was breaching bail: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 5:30 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say a 45-year-old man has been charged after allegedly carrying a gun into a downtown bar this week.

Police were called to the Lennox Pub at the intersection of Granville and Robson streets around 6 p.m. Monday after someone reported seeing the weapon.

As the man exited the bar, officers fired multiple bean-bag shotgun rounds to arrest him “when he failed to follow police commands and jeopardized public safety,” police said in a media release Wednesday.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene which has been sent for analysis.

Marcus Phillip Van Schilt has now been charged with possession of a weapon and breaching bail, and is due back in court on Jan. 17.

Court records show Van Schilt has numerous interactions with the justice system in recent years, including convictions last year for possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes and assault with a weapon.

