Toronto hospital network says all systems restored after outage

A major Toronto hospital network says all of its systems are working normally again after an outage earlier this week.
The University Health Network reported Monday that it had issued a “code grey” — hospital code for system failure — which it later attributed to a systems communications issue.
UHN said Tuesday it had restored virtually all of its digital systems but that it would take time for all systems to become operational again.
The network said the outage was caused by internal problems _ not an outside cyberattack _ and there was no breach of patient data.
Initial reports about the outage sparked concerns about a possible cybersecurity breach after Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children suffered a ransomware attack last month.
The network is one of the largest in North America and operates Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, as well as a number of other health-care facilities.
