Calgary crews put out vehicle fire threatening nearby condos

Calgary firefighters were on the scene of a vehicle fire that threatened a nearby condo complex midday Wednesday.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said first responders were called to the fire at around noon near Memorial Drive and 28 Street S.E.

When crews arrived, they discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames and thick smoke.

A van is seen on fire in the Albert Park/Radisson Heights neighbourhood on Jan. 11, 2023. credit: Sara Hagos The aftermath of a van fire in the Albert Park/Radisson Heights neighbourhood is pictured on Jan. 11, 2023. credit: Sara Hagos

“The incident commander was very concerned that fire could possibly spread to the building. And there is some damage to the building,” CFD spokesperson Carol Henke said. “However, the crew was successful in preventing any fire from spreading to the building and then igniting the building.”

After fire crews were able to put the fire out, melted siding of the nearby structure could be seen.

“The tree was identified as a possibility for igniting as well. And of course, if the tree ignites, then the building is right next door and can possibly spread the fire as well.”

EMS and CPS were kept back from the fire, to give firefighters room to work.

No injuries resulted and residents were able to return inside the condo in the Albert Park/Radisson Heights neighbourhood.

“Just a reminder that if your building does go into alarm, that means that there’s an emergency. Try and evacuate immediately because fire can grow very, very quickly and then it might be too late,” Henke said.

“We appreciate those people who ran door to door and tried to get everyone to get out safely.”

Investigators are working on the scene and anyone with information, photos or video of the fire are asked to pass it along to piofire@calgary.ca.