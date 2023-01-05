Calgary restaurant fire considered ‘suspicious’

See more sharing options

An early morning fire in a Calgary restaurant is now being investigated as suspicious, Calgary police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, the Calgary Fire Department were called to Cuty Restaurant at 3168 Sunridge Blvd. S.E. Police were called to the scene shortly after.

View image in full screen Investigators comb through evidence of a fire at a Calgary restaurant on Jan. 5, 2023. Global News

The CFD said there was fire damage to the inside of the restaurant, but no injuries were reported.

Arson investigators and police officers are in the process of interviewing people and collecting CCTV footage, a CPS spokesperson said.

More to come…