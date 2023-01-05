Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary restaurant fire considered ‘suspicious’

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 4:08 pm
Investigators comb through evidence of a fire at a Calgary restaurant on Jan. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Investigators comb through evidence of a fire at a Calgary restaurant on Jan. 5, 2023. Global News

An early morning fire in a Calgary restaurant is now being investigated as suspicious, Calgary police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, the Calgary Fire Department were called to Cuty Restaurant at 3168 Sunridge Blvd. S.E. Police were called to the scene shortly after.

Investigators comb through evidence of a fire at a Calgary restaurant on Jan. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Investigators comb through evidence of a fire at a Calgary restaurant on Jan. 5, 2023. Global News
Investigators comb through evidence of a fire at a Calgary restaurant on Jan. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Investigators comb through evidence of a fire at a Calgary restaurant on Jan. 5, 2023. Global News

The CFD said there was fire damage to the inside of the restaurant, but no injuries were reported.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Arson investigators and police officers are in the process of interviewing people and collecting CCTV footage, a CPS spokesperson said.

More to come…

Calgary Police ServiceFireArsonCalgary FireCalgary arsonrestaurant fireCalgary Restaurant FireCalgary Fire DeparmentCutys Restaurant
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers