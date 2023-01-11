Man, 56, identified as victim in fatal collision involving pedestrian in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont. police have identified a 56-year-old man as the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle over the weekend near the downtown core.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Oxford Street East and Colborne Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday for a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified on Tuesday by police as Kevin Mourant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they were releasing Mourant’s name with permission from his family.

“The London Police Service sends their condolences to the man’s family and friends,” police said in a statement.

Born in Montreal, Mourant lived most of his life in the city of Bathurst, N.B., and in London, according to an obituary for the 56-year-old.

He is survived by his son Karson Aubie Mourant, girlfriend Lisa Girard, and mother Bonnie Mourant, the obituary reads.

Investigation into the collision is ongoing, police said, adding the driver involved remained at the scene.

Residents who may have caught the collision on dashcam or home surveillance are being asked to come forward.

No other information has been released by police.