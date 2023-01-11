Winter storm warning issued in southern Quebec, 40 cm of snow possible

Send this page to someone via email

Did anyone really ask for another whack of snow? Well, southern Quebec is about to get some more winter weather.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Wednesday afternoon for parts of the province, including Montreal. A low-pressure system is moving in from Colorado — and gaining steam as it does.

The city, along with several other regions, is set to get a heavy snowfall mixed with freezing rain in time for the weekend.

“More sustained snow will gradually begin on Thursday evening over Southern Quebec,” the agency said in its warning. “A total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected over these areas.”

Montreal is perhaps lucky, though. Other areas, like the Laurentians and Lanaudière, could see twice that amount with up to 40 centimetres of snow by Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec City will also get similar amounts, possibly accompanied by blowing snow over some areas north of the St. Lawrence River.

Environment Canada says the rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult, too. Drivers are advised to be ready for “quickly changing and deteriorating” conditions.

Aside from heavy snow, southern and central Quebec will see ice pellets and maybe even some freezing rain on Friday morning.

“Finally, as the cold front passes on Friday evening, precipitation is expected to change back to flurries and taper off overnight,” the statement reads.