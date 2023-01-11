Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Prime Minister Trudeau to hold 3-day cabinet retreat late January in Hamilton, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 4:13 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a keynote address on the Canada-Mexico relationship and North American competitiveness at the Centro University in Mexico City, Mexico, Wednesday Jan.11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a keynote address on the Canada-Mexico relationship and North American competitiveness at the Centro University in Mexico City, Mexico, Wednesday Jan.11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to hold a three-day cabinet retreat in Hamilton, Ont., later this month.

A federal government source told Global News the gathering, Jan. 23 through 25, will focus on “growing and strengthening the economy, making life more affordable and improving health care for Canadians.”

Additionally, a spokesperson said in an email that discussions about expanding the supply chain, as well as efforts to combat climate change, are also on the agenda.

Read more: Trudeau meets with Mexican president as ‘Three Amigos’ summit wraps up

Read next: Canada’s online streaming act could discriminate against American companies: U.S. embassy

It will be the second three-day event in the last five months after a similar venture in Vancouver during late summer. 2022, with discussions focusing on the economy, housing affordability and inflation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The last time Trudeau was on official business in Hamilton was October, revealing a $400-million federal investment for a decarbonization plan with Dofasco.

The PM wrapped up the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City on Wednesday in front of an audience of business leaders, calling for a new era of three-way growth in the free trade agreement between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Click to play video: '‘Three Amigos’ summit: Key takeaways from Trudeau’s meeting with Biden'
‘Three Amigos’ summit: Key takeaways from Trudeau’s meeting with Biden
Justin TrudeauFederal GovernmentLiberal PartyCabinet retreatPrime Minister of CanadaTrudeau in Hamiltoncabinet hamiltoncabinet retreat in hamiltonprime minister in hamilton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers