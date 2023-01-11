Prime Minister Trudeau to hold 3-day cabinet retreat late January in Hamilton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to hold a three-day cabinet retreat in Hamilton, Ont., later this month.

A federal government source told Global News the gathering, Jan. 23 through 25, will focus on “growing and strengthening the economy, making life more affordable and improving health care for Canadians.”

Additionally, a spokesperson said in an email that discussions about expanding the supply chain, as well as efforts to combat climate change, are also on the agenda.

It will be the second three-day event in the last five months after a similar venture in Vancouver during late summer. 2022, with discussions focusing on the economy, housing affordability and inflation.

The last time Trudeau was on official business in Hamilton was October, revealing a $400-million federal investment for a decarbonization plan with Dofasco.

The PM wrapped up the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City on Wednesday in front of an audience of business leaders, calling for a new era of three-way growth in the free trade agreement between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.