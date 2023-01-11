RCMP investigating arson and firearms complaint on Enoch Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A major police presence was visible in the area of Highway 60 and Highway 627 — just west of Edmonton — on Tuesday night as Enoch RCMP, Enoch Fire and Parkland RCMP responded to reports of arson and firearms.

At 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers and firefighters responded to reports of two arsons involving Molotov cocktails.

“Through preliminary investigation, it was learned that two suspects were involved, and were allegedly armed with a firearm that had been discharged,” RCMP said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to Enoch crews, Parkland RCMP, Parkland General Investigative Section (GIS), Police Dog Services (PDS) and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to help contain the area.

One of the two suspects was found and arrested.

The second suspect had not been found as of Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said.

The investigation continues but RCMP said “there is not believed to be any risk to the general public.”

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News he had not been informed of any injuries or fatalities.