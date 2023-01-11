Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police warn of sweepstakes scam targeting Edmonton seniors

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted January 11, 2023 1:00 pm
Edmonton police are warning of fraudsters pretending to be part of Publishers Clearing House (PCH). View image in full screen
Edmonton police are warning of fraudsters pretending to be part of Publishers Clearing House (PCH). Edmonton Police Service (EPS) / Supplied

Edmonton police are warning about a rash of scams over the past year involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House (PCH).

PCH is a company that markets magazine subscriptions with sweepstakes.

Read more: Calgary woman loses thousands of dollars to package delivery scam

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

“This scam seems to be somewhat effective because it is using the name of a real company that used to be quite well known for giving away prize money,” said Edmonton Police Service Det. Mona Gill.

EPS said it received eight reports last year of seniors receiving calls and flyers explaining they had won prizes, including millions of dollars, houses or vehicles.

Edmonton police are warning of fraudsters pretending to be part of Publishers Clearing House (PCH). View image in full screen
Edmonton police are warning of fraudsters pretending to be part of Publishers Clearing House (PCH). Edmonton Police Service (EPS) / Supplied

The suspects would then charge the seniors fraudulent fees in the form of bank drafts, wire transfers and prepaid gift credit cards as a prerequisite to receiving their prizes. Some victims were even told to hide cash inside magazines and send them via Purolator.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said the largest loss totalled $300,000.

Read more: Edmonton man charged with 6 counts of fraud for scamming seniors

Read next: Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation: ‘I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it’

“Whenever you receive a phone call asking for personal information or funds, always fact-check the caller’s claims. Hang up the phone, look up the organization the caller is claiming to represent, and call the company yourself,” said Gill.

EPS asks those who have fallen victim to this scam to report it to police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary woman falls victim to costly, popular fake package delivery scam'
Calgary woman falls victim to costly, popular fake package delivery scam
Crimeedmonton police serviceAlberta crimeScamPhone ScamOnline ScamEdmonton fraudseniors scamEdmonton scamSweepstakes scamedmonton fraud warningedmonton seniors fraudpublishing house scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers