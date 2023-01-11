Police warn of sweepstakes scam targeting Edmonton seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are warning about a rash of scams over the past year involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House (PCH).

PCH is a company that markets magazine subscriptions with sweepstakes.

“This scam seems to be somewhat effective because it is using the name of a real company that used to be quite well known for giving away prize money,” said Edmonton Police Service Det. Mona Gill.

EPS said it received eight reports last year of seniors receiving calls and flyers explaining they had won prizes, including millions of dollars, houses or vehicles.

View image in full screen Edmonton police are warning of fraudsters pretending to be part of Publishers Clearing House (PCH). Edmonton Police Service (EPS) / Supplied

The suspects would then charge the seniors fraudulent fees in the form of bank drafts, wire transfers and prepaid gift credit cards as a prerequisite to receiving their prizes. Some victims were even told to hide cash inside magazines and send them via Purolator.

Police said the largest loss totalled $300,000.

“Whenever you receive a phone call asking for personal information or funds, always fact-check the caller’s claims. Hang up the phone, look up the organization the caller is claiming to represent, and call the company yourself,” said Gill.

EPS asks those who have fallen victim to this scam to report it to police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.