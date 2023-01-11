1 arrest following heavy police presence in St. Thomas, Ont. neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken into custody on Wednesday following an investigation at a south St. Thomas, Ont. address that drew a large police presence.

Multiple police vehicles arrived in the area of Aldborough Avenue and Massey Drive around 9 a.m. for the investigation, the details of which remain limited.

In a tweet sent around 9:12 a.m., police officials asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Police remained at the scene late Wednesday morning, and officers appeared to be focused on 8 Aldborough Ave. in particular, located just south of Massey Drive.

Officers began clearing the area shortly before noon, and a man was observed in the back of a police cruiser.

In a subsequent update, police confirmed that a man had been arrested in relation to “several outstanding investigations.”

“St. Thomas Police previously sought public assistance on the 4th of January 2023 in locating Christopher Menard,” police said. Menard was being sought on three arrest warrants.

“The investigation on Aldborough Avenue today was to affect the arrest of Menard. Christopher Menard was taken into custody and will appear later today in court.”

The arrest was not connected to Saturday’s shooting on Palm Street that left one person with life-threatening injuries, and was also not related to an evacuation at St. Joseph’s High School, police confirmed.

The school evacuation was due to a false fire alarm, police said.

— with files from Andrew Graham

