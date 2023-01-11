Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking into stolen steel from Guelph business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 11, 2023 12:07 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
A Guelph Police Service cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of steel beams from a local business.

The owner notified police on Tuesday after discovering that between $40,000 and $60,000 worth of the beams went missing from the property located in the Hanlon Creek Boulevard and Laird Road area.

Investigators say the steel beams were stored outside the business and were stolen sometime after Christmas.

Trending Now

There is no suspect description but investigators believe a transport truck was used during the heist due to the size and weight of the beams.

Read more: Sledgehammer used in break, enter and theft at Guelph business, police say

Read next: Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation: ‘I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it’

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7265 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

BusinessTheftGuelph NewsGuelph crimetransport truckGuelph Police Sericesteel beams
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers