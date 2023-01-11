Police looking into stolen steel from Guelph business

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of steel beams from a local business.

The owner notified police on Tuesday after discovering that between $40,000 and $60,000 worth of the beams went missing from the property located in the Hanlon Creek Boulevard and Laird Road area.

Investigators say the steel beams were stored outside the business and were stolen sometime after Christmas.

There is no suspect description but investigators believe a transport truck was used during the heist due to the size and weight of the beams.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7265 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.