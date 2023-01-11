Menu

Politics

Feds, church group give $208K to Belleville housing project

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 10:04 am
The federal government and a Belleville-area church group have donated a combined $208,000. View image in full screen
The federal government and a Belleville-area church group have donated a combined $208,000. Global News

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Shawn Stickler, lead pastor of the Pentecostals of Quinte, announced combined funding of over $208,000 to support the development of new affordable housing units in Belleville.

The Pentecostals of Quinte church complex in Belleville is building seven housing units for women and their children, five of which will be affordable. These units will consist of a mixture of one-bedroom and studio apartments.

POQ is also offering LifeClasses, activities or educational opportunities to help facilitate conversation and provide community support for youth, young adults, mothers, and men’s and women’s groups.

Read more: Developer, Indigenous groups unveil Belleville housing project

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This is why our government is providing funding to create seven housing units for women and their children — in addition to the many others we have funded across Canada,” said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion.

“These new homes will not only greatly improve the lives of those who will call them home, but they will also have a positive impact on the wider community. This is our government’s National Housing Strategy at work.”

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund is a program under the National Housing Strategy that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Construction began in October 2021 and the project is planning on welcoming residents at the end of March 2023.

