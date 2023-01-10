Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Tyrell Ford to sign with NFL Packers

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost their first player to the NFL this off-season and it wasn’t outstanding rookie receiver Dalton Schoen.

The Bombers released Canadian defensive back Tyrell Ford on Tuesday before he signed with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

The Blue Bombers have released defensive back Tyrell Ford to allow him to pursue an NFL opportunity. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 10, 2023

The Packers made the deal official later on Tuesday after Ford posted a photo on social media signing a contract in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

It’s the second straight year the Bombers lost a Canadian player to the NFL after offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais went south last year.

It’s another big loss for the club, but general manager Kyle Walters is always excited to see his players get an NFL deal.

“You’re just happy for the guys and the opportunity that they get,” said Walters. “But for Drew Desjarlais and now Tyrell coming from Ontario schools. To get a shot in the CFL and then to do so well and get a shot in the NFL, it shows good on our Canadian talent and our Canadian universities in particular.”

Ford appeared in all 18 regular season games and recorded three defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles in his first pro season.

“We’re happy for Tyrell,” said Walters. “He’s very athletic and he really progressed this year and obviously, Green Bay saw enough and reviewed his test numbers. And he’s a phenomenal athlete and now he’s going to get a shot to play in the NFL, which is great for him and his family.”

Ford was the Bombers 13th overall selection in last year’s CFL Draft and as a rookie the 24-year-old was used mostly in a backup role.