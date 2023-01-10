Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bingo for Guelph man after winning on instant lottery ticket

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 10, 2023 3:43 pm
Leon Stewart, 67, won $50,000 on Instant Bingo Doubler. View image in full screen
Leon Stewart, 67, won $50,000 on Instant Bingo Doubler. OLG

A good spirit has made a Guelph man $50,000 richer.

Leon Stewart, 67, recently went down to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

He says he woke up one day with a “good spirit” and decided to head down to Fill Store Convenience on Victoria Road and purchase an Instant Bingo Doubler ticket.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man scores $500,000 on Instant Plinko lottery

Read next: Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s foothills and no one knows why

Stewart says he was scratching his ticket at the coffee shop when he got the last number needed to win. He says he is still processing the shock of being a winner.

Stewart says he plans on setting some money aside for his grandchildren’s education as well as sharing with his brother and sister, and maybe celebrating with a night out on the town.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Guelph NewsLotteryOlgTicketLottery winBingoInstant Ticket
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers