Bingo for Guelph man after winning on instant lottery ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A good spirit has made a Guelph man $50,000 richer.

Leon Stewart, 67, recently went down to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

He says he woke up one day with a “good spirit” and decided to head down to Fill Store Convenience on Victoria Road and purchase an Instant Bingo Doubler ticket.

Stewart says he was scratching his ticket at the coffee shop when he got the last number needed to win. He says he is still processing the shock of being a winner.

Stewart says he plans on setting some money aside for his grandchildren’s education as well as sharing with his brother and sister, and maybe celebrating with a night out on the town.