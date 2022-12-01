Menu

Canada

Guelph, Ont. man scores $500,000 on Instant Plinko lottery

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 1, 2022 8:47 pm
Somkiat Sengdy of Guelph won $500,000 on Instant Plinko. View image in full screen
Somkiat Sengdy of Guelph won $500,000 on Instant Plinko.

There’s no chip on a Guelph, Ont., man’s shoulders after winning on Instant Plinko.

Somkiat Sengdy, a 66-year-old father and grandfather, went to Most Convenient #2 on Speedvale Avenue in Guelph where he purchased the $5 instant scratch ticket.

He won a chip drop at the OLG prize centre, where he had an opportunity to win the $500,000 grand prize on the Plinko board.

The board is much like the one on the popular TV game show, The Price is Right, where contestants drop a chip on the board and it slides down through a series of pins, landing in a slot with a set prize.

Sendgy’s chip landed in the $500,000 slot.

He said he was so excited and nervous that he felt his heart was going to drop with that chip.

Sengdy said he plans to share his winnings with his children and plan a family vacation to somewhere sunny and hot.

