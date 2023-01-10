Environmental group takes Ontario to court over plan to expand Hamilton’s boundary

Send this page to someone via email

An environmental rights group alleges Ontario has broken the law by forcing Hamilton to expand its boundary into the protected Greenbelt to build homes.

Ecojustice on behalf of Environmental Defence has filed a notice of application for a judicial review of the province’s decision to impose changes on Hamilton’s official plan by expanding the boundary by 2,200 hectares into the Greenbelt.

Ecojustice lawyer Laura Bowman alleges the province did not follow its own provincial policy statement and “A Place to Grow Act.”

This fall, the province passed bills to remove land from 15 different areas of the protected Greenbelt in order for 50,000 homes to be built, while adding acres elsewhere.

A spokeswoman for Housing Minister Steve Clark says he took action to accommodate Hamilton’s population growth and allow for more homes to be built.

The City of Hamilton did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but its city council has previously said it’s not interested in expanding its boundary.