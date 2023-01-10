Halifax police investigate after driver assaulted in Dartmouth parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged assault that happened in a Dartmouth parking lot.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said the assault at 84 Main St. was reported just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators learned that a driver cut off another vehicle in the parking lot. After both vehicles came to a stop, the man assaulted the other driver and hit the vehicle with what police say is “believed to be a tire iron.”

The suspect fled the area in his vehicle, which police described as a gold Ford Taurus with a Nova Scotia license plate.

The man is described as being in his 60s or 70s, with a big white beard. Police said he was wearing a beige jacket, beige pants and a baseball cap.

“Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to call police,” the release said.