Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigate after driver assaulted in Dartmouth parking lot

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 1:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 10'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 10
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged assault that happened in a Dartmouth parking lot.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said the assault at 84 Main St. was reported just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators learned that a driver cut off another vehicle in the parking lot. After both vehicles came to a stop, the man assaulted the other driver and hit the vehicle with what police say is “believed to be a tire iron.”

Trending Now

Read more: RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ death of N.S. woman after shots reported

Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’

The suspect fled the area in his vehicle, which police described as a gold Ford Taurus with a Nova Scotia license plate.

The man is described as being in his 60s or 70s, with a big white beard. Police said he was wearing a beige jacket, beige pants and a baseball cap.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to call police,” the release said.

Halifax Regional Policehalifax policeRoad Rageparking lot assaultDartmouth assaultMain street policeDartmouth parking lot
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers