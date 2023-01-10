Man charged after Guelph, Ont. police investigate overnight disturbance

It may be OK to slam the door on someone, but not when it’s the police investigating a disturbance.
Members of the Guelph Police Service were called to a home on Gordon Street early Tuesday morning around 2 a.m.
They arrived to find a man and a woman arguing with each other.
Investigators say the man appeared to be intoxicated and became argumentative with officers.
They say the man was told that officers needed to check on the well-being of those involved but refused to cooperate.
Investigators say the man continued to talk over the officers and attempted to shut the door on them.
They say after a brief struggle, officers arrested the man and charged him with obstructing police.
The 30-year-old from Guelph is scheduled for court on Feb. 21.
