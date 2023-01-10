Police to provide update on Wasaga Beach abduction 1 year later

Send this page to someone via email

Police are set to provide an update on the abduction of a woman abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach last year.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been searching for Elnaz Hajtamiri since January 12 of 2022.

She was reportedly abducted from the home of a family member in Wasaga Beach, located on Trailwood Place.

Police said Hajtamiri was taken by three men wearing police gear — but not police uniforms.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

Police are scheduled to provide an update on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Weeks before the abduction, on Dec. 20, 2021, York Regional Police said officers were called to an address on King William Crescent in Richmond Hill after receiving report that a woman — later identified as Hajtamiri — had been attacked and struck with a frying pan in an underground parking garage.

“The incident was interrupted by a concerned citizen and the suspects fled in a vehicle,” the release reads.

Police said Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In April, two men were charged in connection with the alleged “violent assault and attempted abduction” of Hajtamiri at her home in Richmond Hill.

Months later in July, OPP announced 35-year-old Mohamad Lilo from Brossard, Quebec had been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with the incident in Wasaga Beach.

Police say Hajtamiri is five-feet-three-inches, with a slim build and black hair that was cut to a short length before she was abducted.

Officers said Hajtamiri emigrated to Canada from Iran.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the designated tip line at 1-833-728-3415, or Crime Stoppers.