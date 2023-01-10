Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police to provide update on Wasaga Beach abduction 1 year later

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Family plead for safe return of woman abducted from Wasaga Beach home'
Family plead for safe return of woman abducted from Wasaga Beach home
It’s been a month since Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach. As Erica Vella reports, the family is pleading for her safe return – Feb 11, 2022

Police are set to provide an update on the abduction of a woman abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach last year.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been searching for Elnaz Hajtamiri since January 12 of 2022.

She was reportedly abducted from the home of a family member in Wasaga Beach, located on Trailwood Place.

Police said Hajtamiri was taken by three men wearing police gear — but not police uniforms.

Read more: Quebec man charged in connection with Wasaga Beach abduction: OPP

Read next: Prince Harry’s popularity drops to all-time low as fatigue, criticism sets in

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

Police are scheduled to provide an update on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Weeks before the abduction, on Dec. 20, 2021, York Regional Police said officers were called to an address on King William Crescent in Richmond Hill after receiving report that a woman — later identified as Hajtamiri — had been attacked and struck with a frying pan in an underground parking garage.

Trending Now

“The incident was interrupted by a concerned citizen and the suspects fled in a vehicle,” the release reads.

Police said Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In April, two men were charged in connection with the alleged “violent assault and attempted abduction” of Hajtamiri at her home in Richmond Hill.

Months later in July, OPP announced 35-year-old Mohamad Lilo from Brossard, Quebec had been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with the incident in Wasaga Beach.

Police say Hajtamiri is five-feet-three-inches, with a slim build and black hair that was cut to a short length before she was abducted.

Click to play video: 'Wasaga Beach, Ont., abduction: Victim’s ex-boyfriend facing charges'
Wasaga Beach, Ont., abduction: Victim’s ex-boyfriend facing charges

Officers said Hajtamiri emigrated to Canada from Iran.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the designated tip line at 1-833-728-3415, or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeOPPKidnappingRichmond HillWasaga BeachElnaz HajtamiriKidnapping Victimwasaga beach kidnappingelnaz hajtamiri kidnapping
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers