Crime

Man found shot outside Herb Jamieson homeless shelter was deliberately killed: Edmonton police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 6:43 pm
Click to play video: '4 deaths among rash of violence crimes over New Years weekend in Edmonton'
4 deaths among rash of violence crimes over New Years weekend in Edmonton
It was an exceptionally violent start to 2023: that’s how Edmonton police characterized a New Year’s weekend marked by crime.

A man found fatally injured outside a men’s homeless shelter in central Edmonton was deliberately killed, Edmonton police said in an update Monday.

It happened Jan. 2, when EMS responded around 6:30 a.m. to a man in need of medical attention outside the Hope Mission’s Herb Jamieson Centre on the corner of 100 Street and 105A Avenue.

Shane Bakewell, 32, was taken to hospital but died. Staff at the hospital noticed his injuries looked like gunshot wounds and called police.

Read more: 4 deaths among rash of violent crimes over New Year’s weekend in Edmonton

An autopsy was carried out Monday morning, when the medical examiner determined Bakewell died as a result of a gunshot wound and the manner of death is a homicide.

Edmonton police said homicide investigators are still working to determine where Bakewell was living at the time of his death.

As of Monday’s update, no arrests have been made in the case. It’s one of several homicides police are investigating from the New Year’s weekend.

Read more: Edmonton family seeks answers in homeless camp death of Ross Gladue: ‘He was a human being’

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

edmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideEdmonton homelessEdmonton homelessnessEdmonton shootingHope MissionEdmonton deathherb jamieson centre
