Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Ready to buy’: New Brunswick realtors ‘optimistic’ for 2023

By Zack Power Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 5:25 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick housing market could be settling down'
New Brunswick housing market could be settling down
WATCH: The cost of housing has shot through the roof in recent years, but the market seems to be settling down. While houses are still selling well in New Brunswick, there's optimism that first-time home buyers will be better equipped to enter the market. Zack Power reports.

2022 was considered a tough year for the housing market, according to experts. Inflation aimed at curbing spending had done just that, leaving sales 23 per cent lower than the five-year average in Moncton, N.B., alone.

In Saint John, realtor Judy Mitchell has been noticing fewer phone calls through the course of 2022. She said that phones slowed for out-of-town buyers when interest rates began to rise, but she is hopeful for local buyers.

Read more: Saint John community concerned about coastal erosion on properties

Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18

She noted that when the interest rates did go up, it left some to move to other markets, which opened up housing in the area. With that open housing market, it could open the doors for first-time home buyers.

“That’s a lot of the clients we’re seeing right now, those 25-32 year-olds,” said Mitchell.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those people have waited, saved up and are ready to buy right now.”

According to the Greater Moncton Realtors du Grand Moncton, they’ve seen many of those young buyers shifting from the rental market to the housing market.

Trending Now

Smaller, more affordable homes have become a prime target for those buyers, putting those units in short supply.

Read more: Affordable housing project in Saint John, N.B. receives $16M

Read next: After Wells Fargo VP allegedly pees on passenger, Air India comes under fire

“People (in 2022) were getting out of the rental and getting into small, entry-level homes,” said Mike Power, the board’s president.

“That market was the fastest-growing in price and level of activity.”

He said that he saw many rentals increase their prices last year thanks to a flood of new renters flooding the inventory of units. When rent prices go up, so does the number of people looking for a home in the area.

Power noted that 2023 could be a year when many of those new, first-time buyers get into their homes and stay there for an extended period of time, thus re-opening that part of the market.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s 2023 real estate outlook'
Canada’s 2023 real estate outlook
New BrunswickReal EstateMonctonHousingSaint JohnAffordable Housing2023First time home buyer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers