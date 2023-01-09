Menu

Crime

4-year sentence for B.C. man after intercepted ‘Taser-style weapon’ prompts border probe

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 3:52 pm
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, on Aug. 1, 2019. View image in full screen
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, on Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A Burnaby, B.C., man has been sentenced to four years in prison on gun and drug charges as a result of an investigation by border officials.

The Canada Border Services Agency said it launched the probe in April 2020, when officers at its Toronto International Mail Processing Centre intercepted a package with an illegal “Taser-style weapon” inside.

The package was destined for a Burnaby address, and three months later CBSA agents got a search warrant for the home.

Inside, investigators found a loaded, restricted handgun, 17 prohibited weapons, a dozen Taser cartridges and 248 grams of methamphetamine, according to a CBSA media release.

Justin Edward Groshok pleaded guilty to possession of a restricted firearm and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in June 2022.

In November, he was handed the prison sentence along with a lifetime firearms ban.

