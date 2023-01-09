4-year sentence for B.C. man after intercepted ‘Taser-style weapon’ prompts border probe

A Burnaby, B.C., man has been sentenced to four years in prison on gun and drug charges as a result of an investigation by border officials.
The Canada Border Services Agency said it launched the probe in April 2020, when officers at its Toronto International Mail Processing Centre intercepted a package with an illegal “Taser-style weapon” inside.
The package was destined for a Burnaby address, and three months later CBSA agents got a search warrant for the home.
Inside, investigators found a loaded, restricted handgun, 17 prohibited weapons, a dozen Taser cartridges and 248 grams of methamphetamine, according to a CBSA media release.
Justin Edward Groshok pleaded guilty to possession of a restricted firearm and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in June 2022.
In November, he was handed the prison sentence along with a lifetime firearms ban.
