Traffic

Head-on collision in Norfolk County, Ont. sends 2 drivers to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 1:40 pm
OPP are investigating a head-on crash on Highway 3 in Norfolk County Jan. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a head-on crash on Highway 3 in Norfolk County Jan. 9, 2023. Global News

Two drivers were sent to hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 3 just east of Simcoe, Ont., in Norfolk County.

OPP say the collision, involving an SUV and a pickup, happened just before noon Monday on the roadway between Cockshutt and Blueline Roads.

“I can tell you one driver was transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries,” const. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post.

A second driver was also sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Collision investigators closed down the Highway 3 in both directions for a couple hours to complete an investigation and cleanup.

Sanchuk said police are still seeking witnesses and anyone that may have dash camera video of the crash.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP.

