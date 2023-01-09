Crash at Highway 403 and Upper Middle Road in Oakville involved 8 vehicles, say OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say eight vehicles were involved in a crash on the westbound ramp at Highway 403 and Upper Middle Road in Oakville Monday morning.

The OPP’s traffic safety division says six people were sent to hospital just after 8 a.m. but did not reveal the condition of the individuals.

In a social media post, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the ramp to Upper Middle has been closed but lanes to access the 403 remain open with some delays.

“A school bus involved, a commercial vacuum truck and other passenger vehicles involved … in a pretty significant crash,” Schmidt explained.

Serious collision #Hwy403/UpperMiddle. #BurlingtonOPP investigating. 3 to hospital, 7 vehicles involved. Ramp is closed for investigation and cleanup. pic.twitter.com/fL0juFZs7y — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 9, 2023

“Don’t know the cause of this collision at this time, but certainly it could have been far more serious.”

Schmidt said there were no serious injuries and that the ramp will be closed for some time Monday.