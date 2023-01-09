Kelowna RCMP extend invitation to ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Have any burning questions for Kelowna RCMP officers?
A chance to get those answered is on its way. Starting on Thursday, the Kelowna RCMP will host Coffee with a Cop at Deville Coffee on Bernard Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
It will be the first of three events of this kind scheduled throughout January.
“Area residents are encouraged to stop in for a cup of java and ask an RCMP officer about anything with regards to local policing,” RCMP said in a press release.
“The primary purpose of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and members of the public.”
There will be five officers attending this Thursday.
Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer said they are excited to speak with members of the public about concerns in the community.
“We have a good pulse of what is happening on the streets because we all live here too, but it will be very valuable to hear their feedback and take notes,” Const. Della-Paolera said.
Coffee with Cop events take place across the country but this will be the first time in Kelowna.
Two other events are scheduled this month including next Thursday, Jan. 19, at The Jammery on Highway 97 in the Kelowna Crossing Shopping Centre and on Thursday Jan. 26 at the Bean Scene in Pandosy Village.
There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP officer.
