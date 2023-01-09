Menu

Crime

London, Ont. woman charged in Saturday armed robbery

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 12:55 pm
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A London, Ont., woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges following an armed robbery over the weekend.

On Saturday, at 10:40 a.m., a woman entered an apartment building in the 200-block of Simcoe Street.

According to police, a man opened the door to a unit in the building and the suspect entered, pushing the victim.

The suspect pointed the firearm at the victim and reportedly threatened him.

Investigators say personal property was stolen from the victim.

Read more: Charges laid in London, Ont. armed robbery, 4 accused from Toronto

Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria 'The Prodigy' Lee dies at 18

No injuries were reported, but police say the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

The suspect was later located and arrested.

Helen Darwish, 36, of London, has been charged with armed robbery, pointing a firearm, using a firearm during commission of an indictable offence, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats of death and bodily harm and break and enter and theft.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

 

