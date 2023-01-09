London, Ont. woman charged in Saturday armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges following an armed robbery over the weekend.

On Saturday, at 10:40 a.m., a woman entered an apartment building in the 200-block of Simcoe Street.

According to police, a man opened the door to a unit in the building and the suspect entered, pushing the victim.

The suspect pointed the firearm at the victim and reportedly threatened him.

Investigators say personal property was stolen from the victim.

No injuries were reported, but police say the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

The suspect was later located and arrested.

Helen Darwish, 36, of London, has been charged with armed robbery, pointing a firearm, using a firearm during commission of an indictable offence, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats of death and bodily harm and break and enter and theft.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.