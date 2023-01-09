40th annual Western Canadian Crop Production Show begins in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The 40th annual Western Canadian Crop Production Show kicked off in Saskatoon Monday morning at Prairieland Park.

“All of the technology this year makes it a wonderful place to be educated,” said 50-year farmer Wilf Cary.

This year’s show features 330 exhibits catering to the grain industry, selling out all five available buildings.

“The buzz is happening, everyone is quite excited for this year,” said show manager Leigh Ann Hurlburt.

“It’s very important for farmers to be able to come and learn new things from all of the different exhibitors that are here.”

3:47 Producers gathering in Saskatoon for the Crop Production Show

Hundreds of farmers from across western Saskatchewan will be making their way to Saskatoon to the sold-out show.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a lot of networking,” said farmer Vince Minchuk. “It’s nice to talk to people you haven’t seen, the last few years it’s just been over the phone so it’s nice to be in person again.”

Big-name companies are bringing in some of their newest equipment to provide farmers with proper irrigation techniques and efficient precision agriculture procedures.

“It’s good to finally put faces to names we don’t usually see, it’s good to interact with all the exciting people that come through here,” said John Deere business manager Cole Jensen.

“Networking is the biggest part of agriculture. It’s really good to see people from other industries that come together here and are broadcasting what they are doing. We get to show off some of the cool new stuff that we get to do.”

The showcase is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.