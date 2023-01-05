Cedar Creek Gardens is home to the only miniature Scottish Highland bull calf in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Just a few minutes south of Regina, Sask., is the local business Cedar Creek Gardens. And while it offers minigolf, a greenhouse and more, it is also home to the only miniature Scottish highland bull calf in all of Canada.

Nicknamed “Theo,” the four-legged animal has been garnering attention from across the world, with his owner and dad, Taylor Crassweller, doing interviews with companies from France, New York and Sweden.

“I am just the guy that wears Carhart Brown and runs around with him,” Crassweller said. “He is the real star of the show but it has been really cool to be his manager per se and line things up, line up different interviews, and just talk to people and just start to educate people.”

Crassweller purchased Theo from the Rocking L Ranch in Buckley, Wash.

And while this cute and cuddly species is all the rage in the United States, according to Crassweller, Theo is believed to be the first of his kind in Canada.

“It is really cool to have this animal that’s not common, not seen here, and not even really known about,” Crassweller said.

“People don’t think they exist, and he is basically a unicorn to some people. And every day, I get to feed him three times and run around and play with him.”

So what’s next for the miniature highland bull calf?

Crassweller said breeding more calves and bringing in a female heifer for Theo to have a friend will be in the future, but the main goal at the moment is to have the fun-sized bull be an ambassador for agriculture at Cedar Creek.

“We’re going to ride Theo’s coattails into educating people about agriculture,” he said. That involves teaching people about where their food comes from and why farmers do the things they do.

“It is an unknown frontier right now, and we’re just excited to be a part of pioneering that in Canada.”

Until then, Theo will continue to enjoy being a global sensation and getting three bottles a day from his dad.