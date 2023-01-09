Nike honours the city of Montreal with bagel-inspired sneaker

Send this page to someone via email

A new Montreal-inspired Nike shoe is bound to have sneakerheads drooling.

Nike is paying tribute to the city and its culinary speciality with a new Dunk Low Montreal Bagel shoe.

“You know the saying: The sweeter the bagel, the sweeter the Dunk,” the Nike website reads.

The shoe is described to have “carb-lover” colours, garnished with sesame graphics highlighted by a “pinch of Montreal blue for an extra shout-out to the city from la belle province,” with a Nike swoosh.

Posted on the website last week, already the freshly baked pair of kicks are creating quite a stir at the St-Viateur Bagel shop.

“Everyone is talking bagels and Nike in the same sentence. It’s very cool,” said Robert Morena, co-owner of St-Viateur Bagels.

Morena said the shoes are a true homage to the city — all the way down to the box they come in.

“It’s wonderful to promote Montreal,” Morena said. “The box is very cool. It’s unique. It has all the Montreal flavours, it’s got a bagel shop on it, it’s got Mount Royal on it. They really paid homage to the city.”

Representatives from Nike marketing gave Morena and his team a sneak peek of the shoe.

The shop is set to receive some half a dozen pairs once they are released.

“Who would have ever thought bagels and shoes together? It’s a crazy thing but people like it,” Morena said.

“We are part of the fabric when it comes to bagels in Montreal. It’s an honor to our city and to one of our most cherished foods.”

The shoes will retail for US$120 and go on sale Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.