Crime

OPP investigate death of Gravenhurst toddler

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 12:03 pm
Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the circumstances surrounding a death in Gravenhurst. View image in full screen
Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the circumstances surrounding a death in Gravenhurst. The Canadian Press

Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-year-old in Gravenhurst.

Last Thursday at around 7:45 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka EMS, responded to a call for a two-year-old child who had suffered significant injuries.

Police the child was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Toronto hospital, where the toddler succumbed to the injuries on Saturday.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of other units.

Police say there is no threat to public safety but that the investigation is “complex.”

Police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

