Travel Manitoba to launch new tourism branding campaign Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Travel Manitoba wants to get to the “heart” of what travelling throughout the province means.

The tourism organization will be announcing a refreshed branding campaign Monday morning — the first since the launch of the current “Canada’s Heart Beats” slogan back in 2014.

The launch of the new brand will be announced at 11:30 a.m. from the RBC Convention Centre as part of the 2023 Arts and Culture Tourism Summit.