Lifestyle

Travel Manitoba to launch new tourism branding campaign Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 11:06 am
Travel Manitoba Visitor Information Centre at The Forks. View image in full screen
Travel Manitoba Visitor Information Centre at The Forks. Global News / File

Travel Manitoba wants to get to the “heart” of what travelling throughout the province means.

The tourism organization will be announcing a refreshed branding campaign Monday morning — the first since the launch of the current “Canada’s Heart Beats” slogan back in 2014.

The launch of the new brand will be announced at 11:30 a.m. from the RBC Convention Centre as part of the 2023 Arts and Culture Tourism Summit.

Click to play video: 'Travel Manitoba to advance Indigenous tourism with new association'
Travel Manitoba to advance Indigenous tourism with new association
RBC Convention CentreTravel ManitobaManitoba tourismArts and Culture Tourism SummitCanada's Heart Beatsnew brandingnew Travel Manitoba branding
