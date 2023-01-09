Travel Manitoba to launch new tourism branding campaign Monday

Travel Manitoba wants to get to the “heart” of what travelling throughout the province means.
The tourism organization will be announcing a refreshed branding campaign Monday morning — the first since the launch of the current “Canada’s Heart Beats” slogan back in 2014.
The launch of the new brand will be announced at 11:30 a.m. from the RBC Convention Centre as part of the 2023 Arts and Culture Tourism Summit.
