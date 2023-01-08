Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Prince Harry’s new memoir sparks protests in Afghanistan: ‘Unacceptable, cruel’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 8, 2023 4:43 pm
Click to play video: '‘He’s gone too far’: Prince Harry’s claim of killing 25 people in Afghanistan sparks outrage'
‘He’s gone too far’: Prince Harry’s claim of killing 25 people in Afghanistan sparks outrage
Residents in London and royal commentators reacted on Friday to excerpts of Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” in which he claimed to have killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as "chess pieces removed from the board." “(It’s) a little bit sensationalist, to be honest, I think the damage is probably irreversible now, unfortunately, and probably nothing like we've seen before,” said one Londoner.

Protesters in southern Afghanistan on Sunday gathered following Prince Harry‘s claim in his new memoir that he killed 25 people he described as Taliban fighters while posted with British forces in the country.

Around 20 faculty and students demonstrated at a local university in Helmand, the province where British forces were largely concentrated during the NATO and U.S.-led coalition operations in Afghanistan.

Read more: Prince Harry anticipated to deliver more broadsides at U.K. royals in TV interviews

Read next: Canadians hope patience will pay off as home prices dip: ‘It just takes time’

“We condemn his (Prince Harry’s) action which is against all norms of humanity,” one demonstrator said. Others carried posters showing Harry’s portrait with a red `x’ across it.

Sayed Ahmad Sayed, a teacher at the university, condemned Harry for his role in UK military operations in Afghanistan.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cruelties which have been committed by Prince Harry, his friends or by anyone else in Helmand or anywhere in Afghanistan is unacceptable, cruel. These acts will be remembered by history,” Sayed said at the protest.

NATO and U.S. troops withdrew in August, 2021 from the country after 20 years of warfare there and running air operations in support of the Western-backed Afghan government’s fight against a Taliban insurgency. Their withdrawal set the stage for the Taliban’s rapid return to power that month.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Prince Harry memoir leak: Londoners react to ‘shocking’ claim of physical fight with William'
Prince Harry memoir leak: Londoners react to ‘shocking’ claim of physical fight with William

In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry says he killed more than two dozen Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-2013. He writes that he feels neither satisfaction nor shame about his actions, and in the heat of battle regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard, “Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies,” the prince writes.

Story continues below advertisement

Harry’s decision to put a number on those he killed, and the book’s comparison of those to chess pieces, drew outrage from Taliban officials, and concern from British veterans.

“We ask the international community to put this person (Prince Harry) on trial, and we should get compensation for our losses,” said Mullah Abdullah, who lost four family members in what he described as a U.K. airstrike in 2011 that hit his family home in the Nahr-e-Saraj area of Helmand.

Read more: Prince Harry says Prince William physically attacked him in new book, ‘Spare’

Read next: As anti-LGBTQ2 hate grows in Canada, advocates say it’s ‘never been as scary’

“We lost our house, life, and family members. We lost our livelihood and also our loved ones,” said Abdullah, while visiting the graves of the family members he lost in the strike.

The media director for the Taliban governor of Helmand, Mawlavi Mohammad Qasim, said Harry’s claims in his memoirs “exposed the real face of the Western world.”

“It is a clear indication of their cruel and horrific actions,” he said.

Prince HarryQueen ElizabethPrince Williamking charlesMegan MarkleSpareprince harry prince williamprince harry spareprince harry afghanistanSpare Prince HarryAfghanistan Protestprince harry megan markleafghanistan prince harrymegan markle prince harry
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers