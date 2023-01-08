Two dead after house fire in Comox, B.C.

According to Comox Fire Rescue, two people died after a house fire in Comox, B.C.
Comox firefighters responded to a call of a fire at a home on Ryan Road on Friday around 4:15 p.m.
Read more: Kelowna Fire Department takes part in ice rescue training
Read next: As anti-LGBTQ2 hate grows in Canada, advocates say it’s ‘never been as scary’
When firefighters arrived, they found the back end of the home fully engulfed in flames.
According to an assistant fire chief, Jim Lariviere, the two victims had both died before firefighters arrived at the scene.
“We discovered one of the victims outside of the home and the other inside,” he said. “Both of them had passed.”
Read more: 2 men accidentally set themselves on fire trying to torch immigration centre
Read next: With vehicle theft rising in Canada, what are automakers doing to beef up security?
Comox Fire Rescue did not name the victims but said it was an elderly couple who lived at the home. No one else lived in the residence.
At this point, the fire is not deemed suspicious by investigators but Lariviere said the investigation is in its early stages.
Comments