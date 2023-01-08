Menu

Fire

Two dead after house fire in Comox, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 12:51 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
Two people have died after a house fire in Comox, Friday. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

According to Comox Fire Rescue, two people died after a house fire in Comox, B.C.

Comox firefighters responded to a call of a fire at a home on Ryan Road on Friday around 4:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the back end of the home fully engulfed in flames.

According to an assistant fire chief, Jim Lariviere, the two victims had both died before firefighters arrived at the scene.

“We discovered one of the victims outside of the home and the other inside,” he said. “Both of them had passed.”

Comox Fire Rescue did not name the victims but said it was an elderly couple who lived at the home. No one else lived in the residence.

At this point, the fire is not deemed suspicious by investigators but Lariviere said the investigation is in its early stages.

