Northern B.C. trailer park with no running water since October

Send this page to someone via email

A trailer park roughly two hours west of Prince George, B.C., has been without running water for 15 weeks.

More than 90 residents of the Lakeview Trailer Park, near Fraser Lake, have been without basic water amenities since the park’s water system failed on Oct. 11.

Nearby Fraser Lake mayor, Sarrah Storey, has been advocating for the residents.

“These are humans that deserve to have basic amenities, basic services, basic rights to be met and water is obviously something that is vital,” Storey told Global News.

“We take it for granted. Not being able to have a shower, not being able to wash your hands, let alone being able to wash your dishes, even just to do basic things like cooking is tough.”

Story continues below advertisement

There are 31 trailers with three residents each, many of them seniors or families with small children.

1:22 Northern B.C. trailer park left without running water for weeks

The B.C. Ministry of Forests gave a statement on the current situation at the Lakeview Trailer Park Friday.

“Our government is committed to supporting the affected residents of the Lakeview Trailer Park. We know that this has been a very difficult time for them and want to assure everyone that we are continuing to work at solving the water system issues there,” said ministry staff said in an email.

“Several plans and efforts to repair it have failed. The ministry has contracted a property management firm to address the issues including the repair of the water supply system.”

The ministry said it has provided hotel rooms for those affected as work is being done to bring the system back to operational status.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said repairs are taking longer than expected due to the “poor state of the infrastructure” as well as extreme cold temperatures hindering work.

— With files from CKPG News and Global BC’s Amy Judd.