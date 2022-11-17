‘We can’t afford this’: Northern B.C. trailer park without running water since October

Send this page to someone via email

A trailer park two hours west of Prince George, B.C., has been without running water for almost eight weeks.

More than 90 residents of the Lakeview Trailer Park near Fraser Lake have had to travel 44 kilometres roundtrip just to do laundry or have a shower.

There are 31 trailers with three residents each, many of them seniors or families with small children.

Resident Jenanne McArthur said the costs are adding up and with no fix in sight, she is getting very concerned.

“It costs me $50 a week to go to Fort Fraser to do our clothes. We can’t afford to do this,” she said.

Fraser Lake Mayor Sarrah Storey said she has resorted to starting a GoFundMe to help cover costs for stranded seniors.

“They don’t have access to water to put out a fire, and they are not within our fire district,” she said. “So the village of Fraser Lake is technically not supposed to put out a fire there and leave our community defenceless. I felt it was too long of a wait.”

The park is now owned by the province and has had issues with its water system since the summer, residents said.

In a statement to Global News, Mark Parker, director of the Regional District for Bulkley-Nechako said he has been monitoring the situation and receiving updates from the province, Northern Health and other agencies involved in restoring water.

“While the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako doesn’t have direct jurisdiction on assisting with a solution for this situation, we are lobbying the appropriate agencies for a resolution as soon as possible.

Global News has reached out to the province for more information.

– with files from CKPG News