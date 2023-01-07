2 Winnipeg boys aged 12 and 14 arrested for shoplifting: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Two boys aged 12 and 14 have been arrested following a shoplifting incident on Friday, Winnipeg police say.

Officers went to a retail business in the 900 block of Milt Stegall Drive, responding to a report of young boys shoplifting from the premises, one armed with bear spray.

Upon arrival, officers saw the two suspects at Empress Street and Ellice Avenue and police say they ran in separate directions.

However, they were quickly apprehended by officers after a short foot pursuit but police say it was not without incident.

During the arrest, one suspect resisted while the other produced bear spray and sprayed it toward the officers before discarding it. Both suspects were then taken into custody without further incident.

Police say the canister of bear spray was recovered and seized as evidence.

Through their investigation, officers learned the suspects had stolen three boxes of “confetti poppers” which police say are valued at $150, from the retail business before running away.

Police say one of the suspects produced the can of bear spray and assaulted a 61-year-old man who had intervened. The victim suffered no effects from the spray and the stolen property was recovered.

Consequently, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old boy are facing many charges and have been released on undertakings.