Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after officers allegedly threatened online

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 7, 2023 1:05 pm
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police say officers were threatened online.
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police say officers were threatened online.

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after officers were allegedly threatened online.

On Friday, police began investigating a man they say was posting online threats against police officers, as well as exhibiting suicidal ideations.

Police went to the man’s suite in an apartment building in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Officers evacuated residents of the apartment complex due to public safety concerns and the result of direct threats made by the suspect toward police.

Once residents had been evacuated safely, officers placed the suspect under arrest after successfully deploying a conductive energy weapon, police say.

The suspect was medically cleared on scene and no other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A 35-year-old man from Winnipeg now faces charges related to uttering threats and mischief under $5,000. He has been detained in custody.

CrimeManitobawinnipegWPSThreatsonline threatsOnline crime
