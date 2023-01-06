Police investigate foam seen spewing from sewers in Mississauga, Ont.

Police are investigating after foam was seen coming out of the sewers at an intersection in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel Regional Police are asking members of the public to avoid the intersection of Dixie Road and Dundas Street East.
“Suds coming from the sewers in the area,” police said in a tweet.
Officers said lane reductions and closures were in place.
Police shared videos from the intersection which appear to show foam spraying from the sewers and spilling onto the street.
More to come…
