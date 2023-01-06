Toronto Hydro investigating after ‘large-scale’ power outages reported

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Hydro says it is working with Hydro One to investigate the cause of “large-scale” power outages in the city.

In a tweet at around 5:40 p.m., Toronto Hydro said the company said it was aware of outages that were “impacting customers within the city.”

According to Toronto Hydro, the company was experiencing “multiple outages” due to a “loss of supply from Hydro One.”

“We’re working together to investigate the cause and will provide further updates as soon as they become available,” Toronto Hydro said in a tweet.

Toronto police said the outages were affecting the Scarborough and Lawrence and Eglinton area.

Officers reminded motorists to treat intersections as a four-way stop if traffic signals are out.

We’re aware of a few large-scale outages impacting customers within the city. We’re investigating and will provide an update soon. Thank you for your patience. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) January 6, 2023

POWER OUTAGE:

– Toronto police is aware of a large power outage affecting the Scarborough and Lawrence/Eglinton area

– cause of the outage is unknown

– no time frame for the power to be restored

– remember to treat intersections as a 4 way stop if traffic signals are out

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 6, 2023