Canada

Toronto Hydro investigating after ‘large-scale’ power outages reported

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 5:53 pm
File photo of Toronto Hydro logo. View image in full screen
File photo of Toronto Hydro logo. The Canadian Press /Stephen C. Host/File

Toronto Hydro says it is working with Hydro One to investigate the cause of “large-scale” power outages in the city.

In a tweet at around 5:40 p.m., Toronto Hydro said the company said it was aware of outages that were “impacting customers within the city.”

According to Toronto Hydro, the company was experiencing “multiple outages” due to a “loss of supply from Hydro One.”

“We’re working together to investigate the cause and will provide further updates as soon as they become available,” Toronto Hydro said in a tweet.

Toronto police said the outages were affecting the Scarborough and Lawrence and Eglinton area.

Officers reminded motorists to treat intersections as a four-way stop if traffic signals are out.

More to come…

