Toronto Hydro investigating after ‘large-scale’ power outages reported

Toronto Hydro says it is working with Hydro One to investigate the cause of “large-scale” power outages in the city.
In a tweet at around 5:40 p.m., Toronto Hydro said the company said it was aware of outages that were “impacting customers within the city.”
According to Toronto Hydro, the company was experiencing “multiple outages” due to a “loss of supply from Hydro One.”
Read more: Hwy. 401 reopens in Whitby after overhead sign falls on highway
Read next: Taliban respond to Prince Harry’s claim he killed 25 soldiers in Afghanistan
“We’re working together to investigate the cause and will provide further updates as soon as they become available,” Toronto Hydro said in a tweet.
Toronto police said the outages were affecting the Scarborough and Lawrence and Eglinton area.
Officers reminded motorists to treat intersections as a four-way stop if traffic signals are out.
More to come…
Comments