Regina couple walk into 2023 with $1 million

A Regina couple won $1 million just before the new year through the Western Max draw.
Tim and Janet Beler got all seven winning numbers for one of the million-dollar prizes on Dec. 30, 2022.
They picked up their ticket two days prior at the Save on Food at 4520 Albert St. S. in Regina.
“I didn’t believe it at first,” Tim said.
He added that he checked his ticket eight times.
“I sat there and then walked around as if someone hit me with a two-by-four!”
The couple have a few ideas for what to do with their winnings.
“I like to golf, so maybe new golf clubs or a new truck,” Tim said.
“I’m going to be designing a new kitchen for us,” Janet said.
