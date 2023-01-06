Chatham-Kent police release video tied to Wallaceburg shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say they’ve obtained video footage of a vehicle of interest tied to a shooting in Wallaceburg last week.

It was around 7 a.m. on Dec. 30 when officers responded to reports of a disturbance near Murray and Earl streets in Wallaceburg.

They arrived to find a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to a Chatham hospital with serious injuries but has since been released from care, police said Friday afternoon.

Prior to being shot, police say the victim had been in an altercation with the suspect or suspects in the case.

In an update published on Friday, police said they obtained footage of a vehicle of interest in the investigation. The four-second clip can be watched on the Chatham-Kent Police Service’s website.

As of Friday, no suspect or suspects have been named.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and say there is no concern for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600, ext. 618.