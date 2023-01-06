Charges laid in London, Ont. armed robbery, 4 accused from Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in relation to an armed robbery in east London, Ont., that sent two victims to hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning.

According to police, Dejan Stephen, 19, Tyreese Brown-Austin, 21, Jahqwan Bucknor, 20, and Dahlison Emile, 21, all of Toronto, have been jointly charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Additionally, Stephen has been charged with the following offences:

pointing a firearm

discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest

use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence

careless use of a firearm, a weapon, a prohibited device or ammunition

possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

aggravated assault

carrying a concealed weapon

assault causing bodily harm

resisting arrest

Brown-Austin has been additionally charged with pointing a firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, failing to comply with a release order, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Lastly, Bucknor has also been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and resisting arrest.

All four of the accused remain in custody and are expected to appear in court Friday.

According to police, two people were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the robbery. No updates have since been provided on their condition.