Charges laid in London, Ont. armed robbery, 4 accused from Toronto

Charges have been laid in relation to an armed robbery in east London, Ont., that sent two victims to hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning.
According to police, Dejan Stephen, 19, Tyreese Brown-Austin, 21, Jahqwan Bucknor, 20, and Dahlison Emile, 21, all of Toronto, have been jointly charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Additionally, Stephen has been charged with the following offences:
- pointing a firearm
- discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest
- use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence
- careless use of a firearm, a weapon, a prohibited device or ammunition
- possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- aggravated assault
- carrying a concealed weapon
- assault causing bodily harm
- resisting arrest
Brown-Austin has been additionally charged with pointing a firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, failing to comply with a release order, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
Lastly, Bucknor has also been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and resisting arrest.
All four of the accused remain in custody and are expected to appear in court Friday.
According to police, two people were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the robbery. No updates have since been provided on their condition.
