Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in London, Ont. armed robbery, 4 accused from Toronto

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 10:41 am
London, Ont., police were sent to a robbery in progress at London Gold Buyer on Highbury Avenue North, near Brydges Street, at 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police were sent to a robbery in progress at London Gold Buyer on Highbury Avenue North, near Brydges Street, at 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

Charges have been laid in relation to an armed robbery in east London, Ont., that sent two victims to hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning.

Read more: 2 hospitalized, 4 in custody after armed robbery in London, Ont.

According to police, Dejan Stephen, 19, Tyreese Brown-Austin, 21, Jahqwan Bucknor, 20, and Dahlison Emile, 21, all of Toronto, have been jointly charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Additionally, Stephen has been charged with the following offences:

  • pointing a firearm
  • discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest
  • use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence
  • careless use of a firearm, a weapon, a prohibited device or ammunition
  • possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • aggravated assault
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • assault causing bodily harm
  • resisting arrest

Brown-Austin has been additionally charged with pointing a firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, failing to comply with a release order, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Lastly, Bucknor has also been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and resisting arrest.

All four of the accused remain in custody and are expected to appear in court Friday.

According to police, two people were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the robbery. No updates have since been provided on their condition.

London OntarioLdnontArmed RobberyGTAChargesFirearmGreater Toronto AreaLondon crimeeast londonLondon robberylondon armed robberyLondon Gold Buyer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers