2 hospitalized, 4 in custody after armed robbery in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Four suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at an east-end jewelry store in London, Ont., that sent two people to hospital Thursday morning.

Police were sent to a robbery in progress at London Gold Buyer on Highbury Avenue North, near Brydges Street, at 9:45 a.m.

According to investigators, officers received word that one of the suspects was in possession of a firearm, labelling the situation a “violent robbery.”

“Two people were transported to hospital with injuries and the status of those injuries are unknown at this time,” corporate communications and media relations Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News.

A short time later, police said four suspects were located in Woodstock and taken into custody with assistance from OPP.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said in an update that they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

No information has been released with regard to any charges as police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police remain on scene at London Gold Buyer on Highbury Ave, just north of Brydges Street. They say a robbery took place around 9:45 am. 2 injured and 4 were arrested sometime later near Woodstock. No word yet on charges or the condition of those injured. More to come #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/kjNFGhaq7i — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) January 5, 2023

Officers remain at the scene on Highbury Avenue and continue to ask the public to avoid the area between Brydges Street and Langmuir Avenue.

–with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.