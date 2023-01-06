Menu

Canada

All aces for Rockwood, Ont. resident in Poker Lotto win

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 6, 2023 2:58 pm
Tanya Mitchell of Rockwood won on Poker Lotto All-In lottery. View image in full screen
Tanya Mitchell of Rockwood won on Poker Lotto All-In lottery. OLG

A Rockwood, Ont., resident couldn’t keep her poker face after winning on Poker Lotto All-In.

Tanya Mitchell, a horse caretaker, won a total of $92,188.90 – $5,000 on the instant portion plus the $87,188.90 jackpot – in the Nov. 24 draw.

The 44-year-old went down to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

Mitchell says she couldn’t believe that she won.

She says she plans to buy a new car, take a vacation and invest her winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Acton Town Milk on Main Street in Acton.

