Crime

Saanich police seek two men believed to have info on high-risk missing teen

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 2:03 pm
Saanich police believe these two men have information regarding a missing teenager. View image in full screen
Saanich police believe these two men have information regarding a missing teenager. Saanich police

Police in Saanich, on Vancouver Island, provided an update Friday for an ongoing high-risk missing teenager case.

Investigators are looking to identify two men they believe have information regarding 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was last seen on Dec. 19, 2022.

Saanich police are looking to identify this man, in relation to a missing persons case. View image in full screen
Saanich police are looking to identify this man, in relation to a missing persons case. Saanich police

“Both men were seen at a hotel in Burnaby on Jan. 3,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

“We believe they have information to help police locate high-risk missing 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason.”

It is unclear why police believe the two men are involved.

Saanich police are looking to identify this man, in relation to a missing persons case. View image in full screen
Saanich police are looking to identify this man, in relation to a missing persons case. Saanich police

Saanich police have said they believe the teen is in the Metro Vancouver area.

“She was seen wearing a white zip-up jacket, white pants, white and black shoes, and a black backpack,” said Anastasiades.

An image provided by police of missing Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was last seen on Dec. 19. View image in full screen
An image provided by police of missing Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was last seen on Dec. 19. Saanich Police

Police described the missing teenager as five-foot-six in height with an average build and black hair.

Police believe missing 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is in Metro Vancouver. View image in full screen
Police believe missing 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is in Metro Vancouver. Saanich police

Under B.C.’s provincial policing standards, a “high-risk missing person” can be someone whose health or well-being may be in danger due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

Global News has reached out to Saanich police for more information.

